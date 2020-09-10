Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Raine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Raine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.22 on Thursday, hitting $604.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,560. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $629.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.