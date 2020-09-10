Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Acquires 45,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,572.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CLDT remained flat at $$7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

