ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $48.67. 614,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 655,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,116,660.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $2,183,519.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock valued at $75,130,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

