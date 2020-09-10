Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,237,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,575 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 9.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Cheniere Energy worth $204,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 664,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,332,000 after buying an additional 3,271,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,663,000 after buying an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after buying an additional 1,948,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 1,799,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,185. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

