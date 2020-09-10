Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 2,146,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,085,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 825.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Childrens Place by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 185,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,221 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

