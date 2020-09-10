CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.90

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th.

About CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

