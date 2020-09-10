Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 194,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,141. Chromadex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chromadex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chromadex by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

