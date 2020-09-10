Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

CB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. 1,403,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

