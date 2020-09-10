CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

CIM Commercial Trust has decreased its dividend by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -9.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust to earn ($0.52) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -57.7%.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CMCT stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 106,518 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.