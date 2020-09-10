Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,296,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,066,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

