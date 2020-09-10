CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,190,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,523 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CIT Group by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in CIT Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,605,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 428,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 1,878,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,366. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

