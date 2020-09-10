City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue GBX 4.75 Dividend

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CTY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 323.50 ($4.23). 482,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.84. City of London Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.
City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
