Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 2,716 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. 33,383,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,214,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.