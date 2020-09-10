Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.85. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.