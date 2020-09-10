Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Facebook stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.72. 22,671,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,898,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The company has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

