Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

