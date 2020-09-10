Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $508.60. 18,323,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990,259. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $60,021,467.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.