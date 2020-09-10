Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,689,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.8% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $24.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,556.96. 1,773,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,550.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,393.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

