Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,303. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

