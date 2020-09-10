Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. 6,951,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,136. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

