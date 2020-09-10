Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. BofA Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.53. 4,371,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

