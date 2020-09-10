Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,581 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2,501.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,746,000 after buying an additional 2,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 497,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,679,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 277,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,896. Clearway Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

