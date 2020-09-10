Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 574,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 707,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market cap of $753.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 264,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

