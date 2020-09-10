Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 574,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 707,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.
The company has a market cap of $753.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 264,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
