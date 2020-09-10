Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 5.1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 520,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 686,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.