Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Trading Up 5.1%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 520,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 686,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

