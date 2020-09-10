Conceal Price Tops $0.0779 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $719,818.32 and $127,931.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00051191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00738007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,328.99 or 0.99704351 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.01661488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00136837 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,239,868 coins and its circulating supply is 9,243,701 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

