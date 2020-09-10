Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 8,748,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 1,708,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $185.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

