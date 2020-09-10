Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $183,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,905. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $363.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.40 and its 200-day moving average is $313.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

