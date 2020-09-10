Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $252.35 and last traded at $260.48. 5,128,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 1,660,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 144.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 133,175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.