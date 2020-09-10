Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.00. 607,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Creative Realities in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%.

