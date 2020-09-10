Cryptocean Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $138,742.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00045726 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.05120811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,380 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,281 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.