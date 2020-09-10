CryptoPing Price Tops $0.0645 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $580,247.81 and $1,666.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00238217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.01655848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00170923 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

