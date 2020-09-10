Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 817.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,266 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,383,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

