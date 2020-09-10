Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,930 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. 9,268,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,095,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

