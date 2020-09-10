Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,769 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,902,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

