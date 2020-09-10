Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,303 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,022,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.55.

MA traded up $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.64. 3,320,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,536. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.