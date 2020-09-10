Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 933,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 297,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

CUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $492.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at $607,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 247,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

