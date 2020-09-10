David C. Czeszewski Sells 20,707 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 574,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,538. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

