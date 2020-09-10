Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Devon Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Devon Energy stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

