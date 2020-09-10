Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 5%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 543,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,083,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $54.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

