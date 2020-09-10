Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Digitalbox has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.45.
Digitalbox Company Profile
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.