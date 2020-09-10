Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Digitalbox has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.45.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

