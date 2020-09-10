Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343,330 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C comprises approximately 4.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $132,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

DISCK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,564. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

