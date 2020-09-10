DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.66

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $78.08, with a volume of 23991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

DSDVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSV AS/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.23.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

