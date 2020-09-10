Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,429. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $120,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,123,811 shares of company stock valued at $904,747,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.