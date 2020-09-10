eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $38,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,355,358 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,617 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.32. 7,080,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,183,364. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

