Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 8.3%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.84. 562,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 759,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

