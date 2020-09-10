Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 118,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 148,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 76.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 17.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 117,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.