Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Down 7.8%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.09 and last traded at $42.29. 1,474,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 448,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,476,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 611,468 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 246,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

