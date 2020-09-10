Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of 9.5-11% (~$2.73-2.76 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.Energizer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 584,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,511. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $90,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

