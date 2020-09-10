Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 822,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,556,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 192,946 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

