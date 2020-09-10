ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Up 12%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price traded up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 651,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 189,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

